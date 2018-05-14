Entertainment News
Dallas Cowboys’ Cole Beasley Says he a ‘Rapper who Plays Football’

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is adamant that he is a rapper first who just so happens to play football. 

Reports TMZ:

Cole released a single “80 Stings” back in January, and the critical consensus from most people was that Beasley spit hot fire like Dylan.

We talked to Cole and his producer “Phazz” Clark … and CB says the toughest thing about being an athlete that raps is that he isn’t that at all.

“For this album to be a success, for me it’s really just opening the door for people looking past the athlete trying to rap, to he’s just a rapper who happens to play football.”

FYI — Cole’s debut album, “The Autobiography,” drops Saturday … and Cole says his album release party is gonna have all the Cowboys there, bringing together one thing athletes and rappers do have in common:

Groupies. (Cole is married ladies).

via HipHopWired

