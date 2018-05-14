Entertainment News
Ya Don’t Say: New Poll Says Whites Love Kanye More Than Non-Whites

Lil D
In ‘who woulda thunk it’ news, a new poll shows that whites love the new Kanye the way we miss the old Kanye.

A new poll shows that the Chicago superstar is looked upon favorably among whites in a higher fashion than nonwhites.

White Americans view Kanye West more favorably than nonwhite people do, according to a new CNN/SSRS poll.

While 24 percent of people who identified themselves as white said they had a favorable opinion of the outspoken musician in the poll released Friday, only 20 percent of those who said they’re nonwhite feel the same.

West, 40, made headlines last week when he said during an interview with TMZ that 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice.”

“Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all of you all?” West said in widely condemned remarks.

Overall, West’s favorability rating is 53 percent unfavorable and 23 percent favorable.

Because of West’s support of President Donald Trump, it isn’t a surprise that many of those who see him favorably are supporters of the former business mogul as well.

