Interesting…Lil Pump Attends J. Cole Performance & Is Caught Dancing To ‘1985’

Hmmmm.

Global Grind
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

It’s amazing how fickle the youth can be.

At one point they can be like “f*ck” an older artist, and then in another, they can be dancing to said older artist at a show (watch: Lil Xan).

Lil Pump seems to be the latest youngin’ having a change of heart towards his older counterpart.

Pump and J. Cole initially had some beef when Pump released “Fuck J. Cole” a little over a year ago — supposedly as a reaction to older generations criticizing younger rappers today.

Fast forward to 2018 and Cole releases his KOD album with a track aimed at young rappers called “1985.” Though Cole never mentioned Lil Pump by name, most folks thought the track was a diss towards him and Pump responded with an Instagram post saying “Wow, you get so much props, you dissed a 17-year-old.”

Well now it appears Pump has either changed his mind about Cole, or he’s continuing the sarcasm with some spirited dance moves.

On Friday, Pump attended Cole’s set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and he was dancing away to “1985.”

The ironic thing is, after Cole was done rhyming, the crowd can be heard yelling “f*ck Lil Pump.”

Awkward.

Maybe the two made up backstage?

J. Cole has tried to stop “f*ck Lil Pump” chants in the past.

It seems the young and old(er) are trying their best to build bridges…in their own messy, shady kind of way.  

photos
