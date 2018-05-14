The #HotelRelayChallenge May Be Sprinting Through A Hotel Near You

Lace up your sneakers because there’s a new challenge that is slowly catching on. The #HotelRelayChallenge is a challenge that requires some actual skill but looks quite fun if you actually have the stamina. Besides being a disturbance, this could be a challenge we can get behind.

Participants are split up into four groups on four floors of a hotel and engage in a relay race to see which team is the fastest. Most recently a few track stars in Texas took the challenge but it seems it’s been going on for months now. Hit the flip to see a few others.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: