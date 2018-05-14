Entertainment News
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked Cardi B

Global Grind
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Before she questioned Cardi B’s authenticity in the rap game, there was a moment in time when Azealia Banks was truly a fan of Cardi. Of course, that was before Cardi put numerous #1’s on the Billboard charts but let us never forget, there was definitely a time she was down with Bardi Gang.

 

 

She’s even spoken highly of Cardi B in interviews. Here’s a snapshot of her discussing Cardi with XXL Magazine.

 

We wonder what changed Azealia’s mind.

