At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked Cardi B

Before she questioned Cardi B’s authenticity in the rap game, there was a moment in time when Azealia Banks was truly a fan of Cardi. Of course, that was before Cardi put numerous #1’s on the Billboard charts but let us never forget, there was definitely a time she was down with Bardi Gang.

Azealia Banks: “Cardi B is a caricature and harmful to Black women.” Also Azealia Banks: pic.twitter.com/DdcqGmALNF — The Creole Khaleesi (@NotGeauxGabby) May 12, 2018

She’s even spoken highly of Cardi B in interviews. Here’s a snapshot of her discussing Cardi with XXL Magazine.

Karen w the receipts 😂 RT @KarenCivil: Flashback to Azealia Banks interview with XXL magazine praising @iamcardib .. pic.twitter.com/yMoU0CvWIv — wigmonger (@consuelabetz) September 27, 2017

We wonder what changed Azealia’s mind.

