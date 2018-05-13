Entertainment News
For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac Cares, If Don’t Nobody Else Care

Global Grind
KMEL Summer Jam 1992 - Tupac Shakur

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

It can be pretty difficult to watch folks share beautiful photos with their moms or even reminisce about moments with their mother when your mom is no longer here.

 

But don’t fret. Just know that this Mother’s Day, you are not alone and an extra prayer goes up for you today.

 

And don’t think for a second that people have forgotten about you on this day. Let Tupac Shakur‘s sweet message to the motherless carry your spirit on this special day!

 

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

