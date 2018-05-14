Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory In Postgame Interview

After being asked “what happened” during a crucial point of Sunday’s Game 1 loss, LeBron gave a flawless play-by-play recap off the dome.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller

After losing a blowout Game 1 to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James was asked about a 7-point swing at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

James repeated her question, “What happened,” before running down an incredibly detailed play-by-play that put everyone in the room in silent awe.

In case there was any question about how seriously James takes his job, just watch the video below and ask if you’ve ever been this focused on anything:

As @TheBenNatan tweeted, “I think Lebron is such an athletic marvel, it’s sometimes easy to forget he’s also a genius.”

@Gifdsports added, “LeBron really is a basketball rain man. I know he’s being sarcastic here but it’s actually impressive that he recalls what the Celtics did play for play to start off the fourth quarter.”

LeBron’s Cavs looked bad in the opening game of the Eastern Conference finals, but when your star player is this zoned in after a loss, anything is possible.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory In Postgame Interview

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne
Nicki Minaj’s Announcements
 4 hours ago
05.13.18
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 8 hours ago
05.13.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 11 hours ago
05.13.18
Celebs Show Their Mommies Some Mother’s Day Love
 11 hours ago
05.13.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 13 hours ago
05.13.18
Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks…
 16 hours ago
05.13.18
Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s…
 17 hours ago
05.13.18
Incredible: Man With One Arm Gets Busy On…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Explains To Cardi B Why She…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Tweets Cardi B Is A “Bird-Brained…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
She Definitely Regrets Licking That: When Getting Nasty…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
Watch Rapper Trouble Describe What He Looks For…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
Crime Doesn’t Pay But Two Duke Baristas Find…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
Loving Different and Still Being “Woke” Donald Glover…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Weekend Shmood: When Spring Is Here, The Tank…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Uum: Don’t Be Like The Guy In This…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now