Meek Mill’s Post Incarceration Performance

Hollywood Zay
Prince Williams
Since Meek Mill’s release people haven’t heard much. Well that was until Saturday (May 12) at the Rolling Loud Festival. He was there as their surprise guest. And what a surprise it was. In fact this was his first performance since his release and it seems as though he put his soul into it.

He expressed his gratitude and excitement to be up on stage again. He went on to say, “Thank you to everybody that supported me. They tried to take my freedom. They tried to crush my dreams. But now we’re in Miami glowing the f**k up”.

He got an introduction to the stage by DJ Khaled. Meek performed “On the Regular” and “Dreams and Nightmares”. He was in his element. He’s definitely trying to get right back to work.

 

photos
