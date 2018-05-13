Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s Commencement

After saluting Wakanda, he announced the re-establishment of Howard’s College of Fine Arts.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

Last month, social media noticed that Chadwick Boseman was looking tired of throwing up the Wakanda salute everywhere he goes.

Still, the Black Panther was all smiles at Howard University’s commencement ceremony this weekend, where he could be seen flashing his iconic pose with a wink and a smile.

On his way to the stage to deliver the commencement speech, Boseman struck the pose to cheers before making the exciting announcement that Howard’s College of Fine Arts will be re-established.

HU president Wayne A. I. Frederick helped Boseman share the big news as the crowd erupted in celebration.

At last week’s Met Gala, Chad shined on the red carpet in a white and gold ensemble, but he managed to avoid throwing up the iconic salute on the red carpet.

Hit the jump to revisit all the times Chadwick clearly would have rather been doing anything than throwing up another X.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s Commencement

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 2 hours ago
05.13.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 5 hours ago
05.13.18
Celebs Show Their Mommies Some Mother’s Day Love
 5 hours ago
05.13.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 7 hours ago
05.13.18
Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks…
 10 hours ago
05.13.18
Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s…
 11 hours ago
05.13.18
Incredible: Man With One Arm Gets Busy On…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Explains To Cardi B Why She…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Tweets Cardi B Is A “Bird-Brained…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
She Definitely Regrets Licking That: When Getting Nasty…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Watch Rapper Trouble Describe What He Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Crime Doesn’t Pay But Two Duke Baristas Find…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Loving Different and Still Being “Woke” Donald Glover…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Weekend Shmood: When Spring Is Here, The Tank…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Uum: Don’t Be Like The Guy In This…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
LOL: Donald Glover Describes Texting & Getting “Look”…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now