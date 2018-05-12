Watch Rapper Trouble Describe What He Looks For In The Perfect Booty

In a recent episode of Pitchfork TV’s Over/Under, Atlanta rapper Trouble was asked to rate a bunch of random things like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Stormy Daniels, Krispy Kreme donuts and pet tigers. However, it’s his rating of fake butts that has taken over the internet.

lmaooo why is Trouble like this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/UjPPeOAR6f — kierra B. (@kierraelexis) May 11, 2018

You can watch the full video HERE.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: