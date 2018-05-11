Entertainment News
Uum: Don’t Be Like The Guy In This Video If Pollen Got You Sneezing For Dear Life

You'd think the devil was trying to come out himself.

Businessman sneezing

Sneezing comes in many shapes and forms.

There’s cute and petite…

 

Rough and ugly…

 

And then there’s this guy…

Too much pollen 🤧

A post shared by www.TRAVQUE.com (@travque) on

 

Really though?

I’m sure everyone has a @travque in their family…

Just hand them a tissue.

Say “bless you.”

And double check to make sure your heart is still beating.

photos
