Uum: Don’t Be Like The Guy In This Video If Pollen Got You Sneezing For Dear Life

Sneezing comes in many shapes and forms.

There’s cute and petite…

Rough and ugly…

And then there’s this guy…

Too much pollen 🤧 A post shared by www.TRAVQUE.com (@travque) on May 11, 2018 at 4:31am PDT

Really though?

I’m sure everyone has a @travque in their family…

Just hand them a tissue.

Say “bless you.”

And double check to make sure your heart is still beating.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: