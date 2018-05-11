Here’s How Fans Really Feel About Playboi Carti’s Surprise Debut Album

4 reads Leave a comment
Playboi Carti dropped his debut album Die Lit just hours after he took to social media to announce it. The Atlanta rapper boasts some major assists on his first project, as Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Skepta, and more appear on the 19-track album. Of course, his real fans waited up til midnight to listen to it and get their Fri-yays off to a good start. Hit the flip to see their initial reactions…but here’s a preview.
