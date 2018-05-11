Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Whose Girl Is This And Where Are Lil Tay’s Parents?

Global Grind
6 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Tay

Source: Lil Tay / Instagram

*Update: May 11, 2018* We found Lil Tay’s parents and apparently her stunts and shows have gotten her mom fired from her real estate job. Welp! That’s enough of that!

 

[Original Post: April 17, 2018] The internet is confused by 9-year-old viral sensation Lil Tay. She’s been around for a year or two now, flaunting money and talking reckless, but in a recent video where she was involved in a melee between viral star turned rapper Bhad Bhabie and fellow viral star, Whoa Vicky, people have regained interest.

Lil Tay’s videos normally center around the grade schooler cursing up a storm talking about how rich she is. Most people want to know where her parents are and why they condone such nonsense but it’s clear someone exploiting the little girl for social media clout.  She’s in need of some discipline and it’s possible her parents are too.

Hit the flip for more Lil Tay videos and when you’re done, call CPS because she’s clearly not being cared for.

 

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Whose Girl Is This And Where Are Lil Tay’s Parents?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dogs Are Embarrassing Your Instagram Fav With Selfies…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
DMX’s Version Of The ‘Reading Rainbow’ Theme Song…
 8 hours ago
05.11.18
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - NBA All-Star Weekend 2014
2 Chainz & YG perform “Proud” on Jimmy…
 8 hours ago
05.11.18
R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??
 9 hours ago
05.11.18
Whose Girl Is This And Where Are Lil…
 9 hours ago
05.11.18
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 24 hours ago
05.10.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal Style…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Protect Your Coin: You Won’t Believe The Clever…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
How Ride-Or-Die Are Your Friends? We Double Dog…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
GG Music: Here’s Why You Won’t Stop Streaming…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Thirst Trap Thursday: 8 Celebrity Thirst Traps To…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
No Chill: Michelle Wolf Joins A Black Woman…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now