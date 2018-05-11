DMX’s Version Of The ‘Reading Rainbow’ Theme Song Will Be Stuck In Your Head All Day

Anything you slap DMX‘s voice on is guaranteed to be a smash hit — or at least viral.

Remember how X’s version of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer made folks forget about the original version?

Well, someone added his voice and classic ad-libs to the Reading Rainbow theme, and we didn’t know we needed it until now.

DMX for Reading Rainbow lmaoooooo yooo I love the internet pic.twitter.com/cTLsYQyGDl — JUNE 19TH #COOPDAY (@_Coopavelli) September 13, 2016

So no matter what kind of day you’re having, let the loud, aggressive sounds of DMX put a smile on your face.

Today I Learned that I can't hear the READING RAINBOW theme and not mentally insert DMX yelling things. — Manic Husky Dream Boy (@Joe_Hunter) May 2, 2018

And good luck getting the song out of your head.

via GIPHY

