DMX's Version Of The 'Reading Rainbow' Theme Song Will Be Stuck In Your Head All Day

Global Grind
DMX

Anything you slap DMX‘s voice on is guaranteed to be a smash hit — or at least viral.

 

Remember how X’s version of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer made folks forget about the original version?

 

 

Well, someone added his voice and classic ad-libs to the Reading Rainbow theme, and we didn’t know we needed it until now.

 

So no matter what kind of day you’re having, let the loud, aggressive sounds of DMX put a smile on your face.

 

And good luck getting the song out of your head.

Continue reading DMX's Version Of The 'Reading Rainbow' Theme Song Will Be Stuck In Your Head All Day

photos
