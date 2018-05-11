Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dogs Are Embarrassing Your Instagram Fav With Selfies For The Gawds!

Your selfie stick means NOTHING.

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Pet Selfie

Source: Denise Panyik-Dale / Getty

This week, some photo-friendly dogs set an unprecedented bar for the selfie game.

That’s right, if you thought you were the master of lighting and angles for fierce self-looks, you’ve got these group of canines twisted.

Gang gang.

The Go Fetch Dog Daycare in Ohio is out here!

Don’t think this is a rare occurrence either.

Dogs BEEN killing the selfie game on the low and now people are just getting hip to their “self love” power.

Swipe through to check out mutts giving looks for days and let us know if your portrait pics are on their level!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dogs Are Embarrassing Your Instagram Fav With Selfies For The Gawds!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dogs Are Embarrassing Your Instagram Fav With Selfies…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
DMX’s Version Of The ‘Reading Rainbow’ Theme Song…
 8 hours ago
05.11.18
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - NBA All-Star Weekend 2014
2 Chainz & YG perform “Proud” on Jimmy…
 8 hours ago
05.11.18
R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??
 9 hours ago
05.11.18
Whose Girl Is This And Where Are Lil…
 9 hours ago
05.11.18
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 24 hours ago
05.10.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal Style…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Protect Your Coin: You Won’t Believe The Clever…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
How Ride-Or-Die Are Your Friends? We Double Dog…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
GG Music: Here’s Why You Won’t Stop Streaming…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Thirst Trap Thursday: 8 Celebrity Thirst Traps To…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
No Chill: Michelle Wolf Joins A Black Woman…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now