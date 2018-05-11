Dogs Are Embarrassing Your Instagram Fav With Selfies For The Gawds!

This week, some photo-friendly dogs set an unprecedented bar for the selfie game.

That’s right, if you thought you were the master of lighting and angles for fierce self-looks, you’ve got these group of canines twisted.

Gang gang.

The Go Fetch Dog Daycare in Ohio is out here!

Don’t think this is a rare occurrence either.

Dogs BEEN killing the selfie game on the low and now people are just getting hip to their “self love” power.

Swipe through to check out mutts giving looks for days and let us know if your portrait pics are on their level!

