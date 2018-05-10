Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First Drinks And Share A Cute Moment w/ Their Kids

Melissa McCarthy’s latest movie Life Of The Party is about a woman, name Deanna, a housewife who makes a tough choice to go back to school when her husband suddenly dumps her. She turns regret into reset, going to the same school as her less-than-thrilled daughter. During her new journey of self-discovery while fully embracing all of the fun, freedom and frat boys that she can handle she finds herself going all out and doing things she has to explain to her daughter.

I used that theme to come up with a fun question for Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph for this week’s episode of Extra Butter w/ Xilla Valentine.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: