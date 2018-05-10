Music
The Nation Reacts To Spotify’s ‘Bold’ Move Against R. Kelly

Jazz In the Garden

Update: Thursday, May 10, 2018 12:56 P.M.

According to the NYTimes, a rep for Spotify said that XXXTentacion has also been pulled from the streaming service’s playlists as of Thursday. The rapper and singer faces charges in Florida that reportedly include “aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and witness tampering.”

Progress.

Spotify decided to slightly mute R. Kelly by removing the singer and longtime predator from their curated playlists. In a statement released today via Billboard, the streaming service said plainly “We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly. His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it. We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

Hit the flip to see how the nation is responding so far, then let us know what you think.

Continue reading The Nation Reacts To Spotify's 'Bold' Move Against R. Kelly

