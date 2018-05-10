Music
No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New Summer Cookout Music?

Global Grind
18th Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

Now that Spotify has removed R. Kelly from their curated playlist, many are wondering what the status of their summertime cookouts will be. While the Pied Piper gave us such classics as “Step In The Name Of Love” and “Happy People”, removing his music from our lituations isn’t the end all be all. If you’re concerned about what you’ll end up listening to this summer, here are some artists to replace R. Kelly with.

 

 

Daniel Caesar – Best Part (feat. H.E.R.)

 

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

 

Swae Lee – Guatemala

 

SZA – Broken Clocks

 

Khalid & Normani – Love Lies

photos
