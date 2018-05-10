Entertainment News
No Chill: Michelle Wolf Joins A Black Woman & A Gay Woman For More Racy Jokes

She won't tone it down anytime soon.

2018 White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

If you thought Michelle Wolf‘s peak was her controversial White House Correspondent’s dinner routine, you’ve got her twisted.

The no-hold-back comedian is just getting started and she stopped by her old stumping ground of the Late Show with Seth Meyers to spread the message.

In a segment called “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” Michelle joined a Black writer and a gay writer for a spill of humor only they can tell. Check out the hilarious commentary below!

Continue reading No Chill: Michelle Wolf Joins A Black Woman & A Gay Woman For More Racy Jokes

