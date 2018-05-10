How Ride-Or-Die Are Your Friends? We Double Dog Dare You To Try This At Home…

1 reads Leave a comment
Great friends are hard to come by, but one young lady by the name of Torri (@TorriNichelle) is blessed with an abundance of cool comprades ready to lie for her on cue.
As she explained on Twitter, her boyfriend took her phone and texted all her friends “Wasn’t I with you last night?” As he suspected, they all lied for her. See Torri’s screenshots up top.
But even more hilariously, other people are now trying this at home and some of their experiments aren’t going so well. Hit the flip to see just what we mean.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours