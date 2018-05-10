Entertainment News
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play A Brutally Honest Game Of Never Have I Ever

Spoiler alert: these ladies are professionals at ghosting

Netflix Dear White People S1, Premiere LA Screening 2017

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Season 2 of Netflix’s Dear White People has been getting absolutely incredible reviews since it dropped, and their cast looks to be having the time of their lives promoting the newly released episodes.

This week, Antoinette Robertson, Logan Browning, and Ashley Blaine Featherson stopped by the Harper’s BAZAAR offices to play a round of Never Have I Ever, and the results are hilarious.  Some of the topics during the game include getting a tattoo you regret, ghosting on someone you’re talking to, dining and dashing, and going on two dates in the same day. The answers from these women might surprise you.

 

