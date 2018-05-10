Veda Loca In The Morning: Meet The Owners Of Koffee Day Spa [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the video above of the owners Tyran “Thai” Morrison and Lalanii of Koffee Day Spa talking about skin care and more with Veda Loca in the Morning.

Learn more about the services they offer on their website: www.koffeedayspa.com

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: