Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Check out the video above of the owners Tyran “Thai” Morrison and Lalanii of Koffee Day Spa talking about skin care and more with Veda Loca in the Morning.
Learn more about the services they offer on their website: www.koffeedayspa.com
Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Veda Loca In The Morning: Meet The Owners Of Koffee Day Spa [VIDEO]
- Dallas Strip Club Security At XTC Accused Of Jumping A Customer [VIDEO]
- TIDAL Scandal: 2 Major Artists’ Albums Have Over 300 Million Fake Streams?
- Kruz Newz: Find Out How You Can Qualify for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest!
- Kruz Newz: Breastfeeding Mom Humiliated by American Airlines
- Kruz Newz: Trump Greets American Detainees Freed from North Korea!
- New Video: Tory Lanez “B.I.D”
- Trippie Redd & 6ix9ine Facetime Fighting
- Ty Dolla Sign Drops New Song with 21 Savage and Announces Joint Project with Jeremih
- Sam Smith feat. Logic – ‘Pray’ [New Video]
Meet The Cast Of 'Scandal' – PHOTOS
17 photos Launch gallery
Meet The Cast Of 'Scandal' – PHOTOS
1. ScandalSource:Getty 1 of 17
2. Harrison WrightSource:Getty 2 of 17
3. Rowan PopeSource:Getty 3 of 17
4. Hollis DoyleSource:Getty 4 of 17
5. Cyrus BeeneSource:Getty 5 of 17
6. Olivia PopeSource:Getty 6 of 17
7. Maya LewisSource:Getty 7 of 17
8. James NovakSource:Getty 8 of 17
9. Sally LangstonSource:Getty 9 of 17
10. David RosenSource:Getty 10 of 17
11. Diego "Huck" MuñozSource:Getty 11 of 17
12. Mellie GrantSource:Getty 12 of 17
13. President Fitzgerald Thomas Grant IIISource:Getty 13 of 17
14. Jake BallardSource:Getty 14 of 17
15. Quinn PerkinsSource:Getty 15 of 17
16. CharlieSource:Getty 16 of 17
17. Abby WhelanSource:Getty 17 of 17
comments – add yours