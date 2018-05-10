Veda Loca In The Morning: Meet The Owners Of Koffee Day Spa [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave | 05.10.18
Check out the video above of the owners Tyran “Thai” Morrison and Lalanii of Koffee Day Spa talking about skin care and more with Veda Loca in the Morning.

Learn more about the services they offer on their website: www.koffeedayspa.com

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

koffee day spa , veda loca in the morning

