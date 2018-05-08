Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your Favorite NBA Players

Official Chinese sources tend to keep it politically correct, but it turns out those a little more in tune with the culture have some pretty interesting nicknames for your favorite NBA players. In a new thread historian Nick Kapur breaks it down for us. Hit the flip for really interesting (and in some cases, graphic) monikers.

A thread of Chinese internet nicknames for NBA players. China is crazy for the NBA, but official sources use boring phonetic transcriptions, failing to take advantage of Chinese characters having both sound and meaning. Chinese netizens have "improved" on these official names. — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: