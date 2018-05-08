Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke About Bill Cosby Gave Us A Whole New American Phrase

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
ABC Party for Tomorrow's Stars

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Today is National Have A Coke Day, which also marks 132 years since Coca Cola was introduced to the world by pharmacist John Pemberton.

 

Pemberton was trying to come up with a headache cure and general pain reliever when he created the soft drink from Cocaa leaves, cola nuts and carbonated water.

 

But who would’ve thought that the simple soda would become America’s go-to drink and be apart of one of the most classic sayings in pop culture.

We’ve all heard the saying “Have A Coke And A Smile” — but did you know it only stuck in the culture after a joke that Eddie Murphy told about Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby in his 1987 standup RAW?

 

Coca Cola had a popular ad in the 80’s using the dull slogan, and their front man was none other than Bill Cosby himself. In Eddie’s bit, he revealed that Pryor once told Cosby to “Have a Coke and a smile and shut the f*** up.”

 

So the next time someone shadily tells you to have a Coke and a smile — you know just what to say to follow up.

 

Happy National Have A Coke Day! See Eddie Murphy’s full bit below:

via GIPHY

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke About Bill Cosby Gave Us A Whole New American Phrase

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie…
 2 hours ago
05.08.18
Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
33 photos
DJ Luke Nasty, DJ Megan Ryte, Hood Celebrity,…
 8 hours ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 9 hours ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 9 hours ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 9 hours ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 10 hours ago
05.08.18
Jerry Seinfeld Chops It Up With David Letterman…
 10 hours ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 10 hours ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 10 hours ago
05.08.18
All The Black Stars Linked Up At The…
 10 hours ago
05.08.18
Meek Mill Album 2015
Meek Mill Dreams & Nightmares Interview on Nightly…
 11 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
2013 BET Awards - Ford Red Carpet
Miguel & Kygo “Remind Me to Forget” [New…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now