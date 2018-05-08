Entertainment On The Blockchain: Crypto Invest Summit 2018 Panel Discussion [PODCAST]

Description: A panel featuring some of the most revolutionary and brilliants minds when it comes to the future of Blockchain and entertainment. Matt Sorum (Guns & Roses/Artbit), Andrew Duplessie (BlocSide), Lauren Selig (MovieCoin), Frank Erik Banks (ZEN), Ann Greenber (Entertainment AI), and Les Borsail (Wavemaker).

Also On 97.9 The Beat: