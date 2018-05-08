Entertainment News
Jerry Seinfeld Chops It Up With David Letterman Ahead Of New Episodes Of Comedians In Cars

Global Grind
Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman got together for an epic conversation on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. During their chat David asked Jerry about Michelle Wolf’s performance at the White House Correspondent Dinner and Jerry explained that he doesn’t really talk about politics. He prefers to ponder about raisins. Jerry also has new episodes of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee hitting Netflix in June so be on the looking out for that as well.

Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman

Source: Netflix / Netflix

DAVID LETTERMAN: Michelle Wolf, may I, if you’ll indulge me …

JERRY SEINFELD: Sure, go ahead.

LETTERMAN: So I saw the complete script of what she had done. The more I got to thinking about it, I thought “wow, that was great.” Because, just, whatever the reaction – there’s no damage. And she had the guts to stand up there and didn’t apologize, where everybody is now apologizing for everything. So whether you liked it or not, I really had great admiration for the fact that she was able to just walk into that room and decimate the place (applause). But, you know her?

SEINFELD: No, I don’t know her, I’ve just seen her on TV. But everybody talks about how dedicated – that she’s out every night working on her stuff and those are the kind of people I really like.

LETTERMAN: Do you do Trump stuff when you go out?

SEINFELD: No, it doesn’t interest me. I do a lot of raisin stuff.

LETTERMAN: What?

SEINFELD: Raisins, I have a lot of raisin material. Because you know, you have the Sun-Maid company …

LETTERMAN: Ahhhh.

SEINFELD: And then you have the Raisinet people.

LETTERMEN: Yeah, that’s right. And you’re going to go with the Sun-Maid people.

SEINFELD: I just think it’s interesting that after 80 years, Sun-Maid finally went “hey, why don’t we put some chocolate on it.” Imagine not thinking of that for 80 years. So that really gets me excited that people pay me to talk about those kinds of things.

photos
