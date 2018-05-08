Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name Or You’ll End Up Taking An ‘L’ Like Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre may have lots of power and influence in the music business, but apparently not enough to keep his name, in the eyes of the law.

Earlier this week, the hip hop mogul lost the legal battle for the rights to his name filed by a Pennsylvania-based OB/GYN named Doctor Drai.

Doctor Drai has been using the name for years, based on his real name, Draion M. Burch, plus he’s a traveling media personality who’s written many books — hence the reason why both he and the Beats’ creator’s names may confuse the ill informed.

Because there’s no way a real hip hop head would confuse Dr. Dre for Dr. Drai:

Note to new artists — please make your stage name an original one. Remember how confused folks were back when Iggy Azelea and Azealia Banks started poppin’ back in 2011?

I thought Azealia Banks was Iggy Azeala's real name. Oop. — Dean we want thee album (@breecalidream) May 11, 2016

Or just imagine if Meek Mill and Rick Ross went by their real names: Robert Williams and Willliam Roberts.

