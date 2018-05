Dallas Cowboys Kavon Fraizer And Justin March Host Free Football Camp On May 19th!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Join us at the free football camp hosted by Dallas Cowboy Kavon Fraizer and Justin March on May 19th. This event will take place at Crawford Park that 8350 Elm Rd. in Dallas from 9am-2pm. Bring your kids and enjoy this free event.

