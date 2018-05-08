Live and Loca News
Get Ready For The Flower Moon

Jazzi Black
Did you know that every month there’s a full moon? Each one has it’s own name and this month it’s the ‘Flower Moon.’

So what does this moon symbolize? Nothing really, just that it got its name in reference to all the flowers coming out to see us this month. During the phases, there’s other names that represent the moon as well. The Corn Planting Moon and Milk Moon, which comes from the Old English Rimilcemona meaning ‘Month of Three Milkings’ when cows were milked three times a day. (don’t ask)

