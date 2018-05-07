You’ll Feel These Tweets Deep In Your Soul If You Have Bad Allergies

Better weather is amongst us, NYC, but everyone knows springtime doesn’t come without at least a few annoyances—bugs, rain, and what we like to call ‘the struggle’ for those of you unlucky enough to suffer from allergies. Ever since it warmed up, people have been complaining about pollen…

Hay fever…

My manager thinks im a sufferer of hay fever , nigga I’m high — man (@CRS1_) May 7, 2018

They’re miserable!

My Allergies acting like I won’t pop 20 Benadryl’s and end us both — MaLak Lunsford (@LakYYYY) May 6, 2018

Hit the flip for 7 tweets you’ll feel deep in your soul if this is your life.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: