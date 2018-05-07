Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ Without Music Is Hilarious

Random dancing in random places isn't as cute anymore.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
2013 BET Awards - Show

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

The Internet never ceases to take things to another level, especially in the category of random.

One YouTuber, Jon Howan, repped random to the fullest when he decided to take the music out of Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” music video.

The results were equally bizarre and hilarious. Check it out for yourself below!

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ Without Music Is Hilarious

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 1 hour ago
05.07.18
2013 BET Awards - Ford Red Carpet
Miguel & Kygo “Remind Me to Forget” [New…
 1 hour ago
05.07.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 3 hours ago
05.07.18
A Word: Gloria Carter Celebrates Being Your Authentic…
 4 hours ago
05.07.18
You’ll Feel These Tweets Deep In Your Soul…
 5 hours ago
05.07.18
K. Michelle Reveals New Look After Multiple Surgeries…
 10 hours ago
05.07.18
32 items
Here’s Why You Should Of Been At Boom…
 11 hours ago
05.07.18
10 Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A…
 11 hours ago
05.07.18
10 items
Jhené Aiko Live at Boom Philly Class Of…
 12 hours ago
05.07.18
Go Awf! With Moves Like These, This Kid…
 13 hours ago
05.07.18
King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
IMx: Pikachu Was Supposed To Evolve Into This…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now