Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe Flying Through Your Town Soon

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
KENYA-US-ARTS-CINEMA

Source: TONY KARUMBA / Getty

Fake superheroes are all the rage these days — but what about the real life warriors changing people’s lives on a daily basis.

 

4-year old Alabama kid, Austin Perine, discovered that his superpower was feeding the homeless. So once a week, Austin rocks a red cape and transforms into “President Austin,” delivering meals to the less fortunate.

Since starting his mission earlier this year, the young hero has raised more than $26,000 and counting toward his mission.

 

Austin isn’t even five years old yet and he already has big plans for the country:

 

The young King adds a whole new meaning to the saying, “Listen to the kids, bro”. It usually takes young, brilliant minds like his to teach the world what love and kindness really is.

 

Look out for superhero Austin Perine in the Avengers movie coming out in 2044. Ha!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe Flying Through Your Town Soon

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 1 hour ago
05.07.18
2013 BET Awards - Ford Red Carpet
Miguel & Kygo “Remind Me to Forget” [New…
 1 hour ago
05.07.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 3 hours ago
05.07.18
A Word: Gloria Carter Celebrates Being Your Authentic…
 4 hours ago
05.07.18
You’ll Feel These Tweets Deep In Your Soul…
 5 hours ago
05.07.18
K. Michelle Reveals New Look After Multiple Surgeries…
 10 hours ago
05.07.18
32 items
Here’s Why You Should Of Been At Boom…
 11 hours ago
05.07.18
10 Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A…
 11 hours ago
05.07.18
10 items
Jhené Aiko Live at Boom Philly Class Of…
 12 hours ago
05.07.18
Go Awf! With Moves Like These, This Kid…
 13 hours ago
05.07.18
King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
IMx: Pikachu Was Supposed To Evolve Into This…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now