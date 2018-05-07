Entertainment News
Go Awf! With Moves Like These, This Kid MUST Have A Lot Of Black Friends

Remember when your mom would embarrass you and force you to show off your dance moves in front of all her friends at a party?

 

Well, apparently that’s still a thing — but these days, parents are paying their kids for the humiliating work.

 

One young boy went from a shy, young feller to hip hop’s next been dance star after his mom offered him $20 to dance:

Take notes parents. You gotta pay for a quality performance.

via GIPHY

 

