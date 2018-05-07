10 Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A Fine Black Jesus

We still can’t get over Donald Glover‘s new video “This Is America” or his epic weekend on Saturday Night Live.

But let’s not act like Gambino hasn’t always been a snack, low key.

Some even say that the multitalented artist resembles Black Jesus himself:

Donald Glover or Jesus Christ? pic.twitter.com/8O3gsbcr6b — mish (@okaymisha) July 14, 2015

Y’all need more proof that Jesus is black? Donald Glover is Jesus. https://t.co/5weL61e7vP — Save the polar bears (@luzlightcruz) May 3, 2018

Is it weird that we sort of agree?

If you need more proof that Donald Glover may be a direct descendant of Christ — check out the photo evidence here, and think again.

