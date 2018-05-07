Entertainment News
10 Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A Fine Black Jesus

Donald Glover

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty

We still can’t get over Donald Glover‘s new video “This Is America” or his epic weekend on Saturday Night Live.

 

But let’s not act like Gambino hasn’t always been a snack, low key.

 

Some even say that the multitalented artist resembles Black Jesus himself:

Is it weird that we sort of agree?

 

If you need more proof that Donald Glover may be a direct descendant of Christ — check out the photo evidence here, and think again.

photos
