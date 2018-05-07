Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

SWAT Team Raids Home Of College Football Player That Didn’t Get Drafted For Threatening Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to TMZ, a former college football player, Keyon Reed, threatened the Dallas Cowboys’ coaches after he didn’t get picked up for the NFL 2018 Draft. This lead to a SWAT team raiding his home in Florida to get some answers.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

41 photos Launch gallery

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading SWAT Team Raids Home Of College Football Player That Didn’t Get Drafted For Threatening Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

DALLAS COWBOYS , nfl , SWAT

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’…
 16 hours ago
05.06.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 18 hours ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 19 hours ago
05.06.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
IMx: Pikachu Was Supposed To Evolve Into This…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
The Next 45 Seconds Will Prove Why ‘The…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Hit Em Up: 8 Times Tupac Made His…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Conspiracy Theories: Could Kanye’s Outbursts Be Performance Art…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Yasss Kween: This Guy’s Senior Portrait Has The…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
P*ssy Riot: DJ Khaled Doesn’t Eat The Chocha…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Forever First Lady: A Countdown Of Michelle Obama’s…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Hip Hop Legend Shyne Rips Kanye West Over…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now