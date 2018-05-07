SWAT Team Raids Home Of College Football Player That Didn’t Get Drafted For Threatening Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to TMZ, a former college football player, Keyon Reed, threatened the Dallas Cowboys’ coaches after he didn’t get picked up for the NFL 2018 Draft. This lead to a SWAT team raiding his home in Florida to get some answers.

