DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Video: Nicki Minaj “Barbie Tingz” + “Chun Li”

DJ Kayotik
4 reads
Leave a comment
2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj drop two videos for her latest singles “Barbie Tingz” + “Chun Li”.  Check them out above!

The Latest:

nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Video: Nicki Minaj “Barbie Tingz” + “Chun Li”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now