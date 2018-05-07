DJ Kayotik
New Video: Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Childish Gambino tackles the on going events in America. Premiered during his SNL appearance this weekend, Donald Glover mimics today’s media, politics and corruption in this dance-filled visual. This explosive track is expected to appear on his forthcoming album.

