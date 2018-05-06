Entertainment News
King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’ Playoff Buzzer Beater

Remember when haters tried to say he didn’t have “the clutch gene?”

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

LeBron James continues to add to his legacy in this year’s playoffs.

After years of having his “clutchness” questioned, the chosen one hit another game-winning shot Saturday night, quieting critics and giving witnesses new testimony to share with their grandkids.

If you need a refresher course, watch SportsCenter’s highlight reel of LeBron’s miracles — starting with his amazing 3-pointer to beat the Orlando Magic in 2009.

LeBron’s shot turned an 0-2 lead against the top-seeded Toronto Raptors into an 0-3 count, with the Cavs on the brink of making their fourth straight Eastern Conference finals.

Without Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas or any other elite number-two option on offense, James has put together the most impressive playoff statline of his career.

After the Game 3 win, James is averaging 34.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

