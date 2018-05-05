Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through” With School (And Her Ex)

The star of the hilarious “I’m through” Vine is also through with her studies.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Posing for the perfect selfie

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

Vine legend @Courtneyyyy_J announced that she is graduating college with her Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences  this spring.

Those who know Courtney as the “I’m Through” girl from her classic Vine video were ecstatic to learn that she had been finishing her homework in between sassy videos about her love life.

Back when everyone still did it for the Vine, a young Courtney posted a video announcing that she was “through” with her former boo because he was too much.

Less than six seconds later, we see our queen riding shotgun in her man’s whip while Chief Keef blasts in the background.

Those who know Courtney as the “I’m Through” girl from her classic Vine video were ecstatic to learn that she had been finishing her homework in between sassy videos about her love life.

When asked if she was still with her old guy, she replied “nope,” and laughed.

Queen Courtney graciously accepted the love and was surprised that everyone still remembered her from the Vine days.

She tweeted: “I want to say thank you to everyone who said congratulations, I want to respond to everyone but I didn’t realize y’all would remember I was the girl from the vine and it would blow up😂 thank you so much❤

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through” With School (And Her Ex)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 8 hours ago
05.05.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 8 hours ago
05.05.18
IMx: Pikachu Was Supposed To Evolve Into This…
 11 hours ago
05.05.18
The Next 45 Seconds Will Prove Why ‘The…
 12 hours ago
05.05.18
Hit Em Up: 8 Times Tupac Made His…
 13 hours ago
05.05.18
Conspiracy Theories: Could Kanye’s Outbursts Be Performance Art…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
Yasss Kween: This Guy’s Senior Portrait Has The…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
P*ssy Riot: DJ Khaled Doesn’t Eat The Chocha…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
Forever First Lady: A Countdown Of Michelle Obama’s…
 2 days ago
05.04.18
Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before…
 2 days ago
05.04.18
Hip Hop Legend Shyne Rips Kanye West Over…
 2 days ago
05.04.18
It’s Official! Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Back On Instagram…
 2 days ago
05.04.18
NBA Young Boy
Check Out New & Making Noise: Youngboy Never…
 2 days ago
05.04.18
Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now