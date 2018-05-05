Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s Beasting

The lowkey Migo has social media shook after showing off his low-hanging locs.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Migos MC Takeoff shared his natural hair with the timeline and he picked up some new fans in the process.

With his trademark locs down, Takeoff showed off his growth in the kitchen while his O.G. hypes him in the back.

“Real, just like his grandmama,” says Granny as 2Pac blasts and Takeoff spits along with the late great.

Keep clicking to read Twitter’s thoughts on Takeoff’s glorious locks.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s Beasting

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
IMx: Pikachu Was Supposed To Evolve Into This…
 2 hours ago
05.05.18
The Next 45 Seconds Will Prove Why ‘The…
 3 hours ago
05.05.18
Hit Em Up: 8 Times Tupac Made His…
 3 hours ago
05.05.18
Conspiracy Theories: Could Kanye’s Outbursts Be Performance Art…
 22 hours ago
05.04.18
Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For…
 22 hours ago
05.04.18
Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand…
 24 hours ago
05.04.18
Yasss Kween: This Guy’s Senior Portrait Has The…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
P*ssy Riot: DJ Khaled Doesn’t Eat The Chocha…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
Forever First Lady: A Countdown Of Michelle Obama’s…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
Hip Hop Legend Shyne Rips Kanye West Over…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
It’s Official! Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Back On Instagram…
 1 day ago
05.04.18
NBA Young Boy
Check Out New & Making Noise: Youngboy Never…
 2 days ago
05.04.18
Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Watch N’ Learn: This Fan Took Her Shot…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now