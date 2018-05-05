Entertainment News
The Next 45 Seconds Will Prove Why ‘The Black Panther’ Cast Is The Best

'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

It’s Wakanda Forever, no matter what. As the release of Black Panther on DVD comes closer, we have been seeing an influx of Black Panther deleted scenes making their way onto the timeline. However, the latest bloopers and outtakes to hit the web prove the Black Panther cast is by far the greatest cast to be a part of.

 

If this video didn’t convince you, flip through to see why we simply can’t get enough of the Wakanda crew.

