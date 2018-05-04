Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For Getting Emotional At Raptors Games

Just when you thought all his feelings were left in the studio...

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Two

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Drake cannot hide his emotions.

I know this is a no-brainer, but for real…..he made this very clear at basketball games recently.

The rapper serves as the ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, and when his team is losing, Drake’s mood drops lower than a breakup song on Take Care.

 

He’ll even let out a bit of anger.

In the midst of the Raptors’ battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drake allegedly called Cavs player Kendrick Perkins a “p*ssy” after the athlete got too boastful during a game.

Drake’s fight with Kendrick led to the NBA issuing a warning about his harsh language.

So far, the Raptors have lost two of their games in their playoffs against the Cavs, so it’s no wonder Drake’s track suit was in a bunch.

Of course, the Internet capitalized off the Champagne Papi’s pain with some hilarious memes and sharp commentary. Swipe through to peep the talk!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For Getting Emotional At Raptors Games

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Conspiracy Theories: Could Kanye’s Outbursts Be Performance Art…
 6 hours ago
05.04.18
Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For…
 7 hours ago
05.04.18
Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand…
 8 hours ago
05.04.18
Yasss Kween: This Guy’s Senior Portrait Has The…
 9 hours ago
05.04.18
P*ssy Riot: DJ Khaled Doesn’t Eat The Chocha…
 10 hours ago
05.04.18
Forever First Lady: A Countdown Of Michelle Obama’s…
 12 hours ago
05.04.18
Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before…
 14 hours ago
05.04.18
Hip Hop Legend Shyne Rips Kanye West Over…
 16 hours ago
05.04.18
It’s Official! Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Back On Instagram…
 18 hours ago
05.04.18
NBA Young Boy
Check Out New & Making Noise: Youngboy Never…
 24 hours ago
05.04.18
Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch N’ Learn: This Fan Took Her Shot…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Snow Tha Product & JKruz
Snow Tha Product drops new single “Myself” featuring…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now