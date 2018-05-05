DFW
Home > DFW

New Video from Royce da 5’9 ft. Eminmen and King Green “Caterpillar

JKruz
3 reads
Leave a comment

Royce Da 5’9″ teams up Eminem and King Green for “Caterpillar,” off of Royce’s album Book of Ryan, which dropped today.  Definitely downloading this one!

The remix w Logic goes hard too!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading New Video from Royce da 5’9 ft. Eminmen and King Green “Caterpillar

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

caterpillar , Eminem , king of green , Royce Da 5' 9 , video

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now