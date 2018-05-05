New Video from Royce da 5’9 ft. Eminmen and King Green “Caterpillar

Royce Da 5’9″ teams up Eminem and King Green for “Caterpillar,” off of Royce’s album Book of Ryan, which dropped today. Definitely downloading this one!

The remix w Logic goes hard too!

