Christina Aguilera Is Back In Full Effect But Not Everyone Is Feeling The New Single

Christina Aguilera released her new single “Accelerate” but not all of her fans were quick to cosign it. Listen to the icon’s latest offering (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz) up top, then hit the flip to see some of the most viral reactions. Christina’s first album in six years drops next month, June 15. It’s titled, Liberation.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: