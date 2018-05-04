Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before Kanye, But His Came With A Warning

A little wisdom from the deceased artist.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Awards '06 - Show

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

For the last week or so, Kanye West has been all about “free thought.”

However, Kanye’s “free thought” hasn’t been going too well, considering it involved backlash for loving Trump and believing slavery was a choice.

Yeezy might do well to listen to the ancestors when it comes to the pros and cons of “free thought.” The late great Prince had some thoughts on the subject that might make Kanye reconsider his philosophy. Watch the Purple One speak below!

Spiritual Currency #mentor cc: @sanaahamri

A post shared by Vikter Duplaix (@vikterduplaix) on

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before Kanye, But His Came With A Warning

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand…
 1 hour ago
05.04.18
Yasss Kween: This Guy’s Senior Portrait Has The…
 2 hours ago
05.04.18
P*ssy Riot: DJ Khaled Doesn’t Eat The Chocha…
 3 hours ago
05.04.18
Forever First Lady: A Countdown Of Michelle Obama’s…
 5 hours ago
05.04.18
Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before…
 7 hours ago
05.04.18
Hip Hop Legend Shyne Rips Kanye West Over…
 9 hours ago
05.04.18
It’s Official! Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Back On Instagram…
 11 hours ago
05.04.18
NBA Young Boy
Check Out New & Making Noise: Youngboy Never…
 17 hours ago
05.04.18
Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch N’ Learn: This Fan Took Her Shot…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Snow Tha Product & JKruz
Snow Tha Product drops new single “Myself” featuring…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
PeterPalooza IV
Jaden Smith guest stars on the ‘Tonight Show’…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
49 photos
Entertainers, Athletes, Entrepreneurs, and Educators Join Michelle Obama…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now