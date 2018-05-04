Entertainment News
It’s Official! Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Back On Instagram Bringing More Wisdom Than Will Smith

'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Will Smith completely won Instagram when he joined earlier this year. But his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith may be in the running for the title of social media GOAT.

 

Will claims it was him that got Jada to join IG:

But it looks like the actress’ new Facebook series, Red Table Talk is what brought her to the ‘Gram:

Instagram family, . @RedTableTalk is on its way, May 7th. This project has been an intense journey towards my healing and my need for more authenticity from within myself. This is the year of growth for me as I take terrifying steps towards my personal freedom thru experiences and discussions with my mother and daughter.  My growth has also consisted of being a witness to @WillowSmith and my mother’s need for change in their lives without my judgement or opinion.  It’s been a ride! . We aren’t the only 3 who sit at the table. We will also have celebrity guests who visit, as well as other family members.  Will’s first wife, @ShereeFletcher, comes to talk about our journey of co- parenting @TreySmith0011. My son @c.syresmith visits the table. And @WillSmith and I share the Red Table with my mother and @WillowSmith as we discuss the journey of transitioning from a “marriage”  to a life-partnership. We will discuss what that means, how we transitioned as a family, and how it has helped bring more ease and happiness to our family. . I’m putting it all on the Red Table while also giving permission to all those who are looking to be more… true to themselves… to do the same. It’s a process… that I’m looking so forward to experiencing with @Facebook and the @FacebookWatch community. . I came to Facebook Watch because the discussions and process can continue even after the airing of an episode.  Each Weds after the Monday airings of #RedTableTalk, I will be having Facebook live conversations where we can engage in the process of growth together in real time. . We are all trying to figure out this thing called, Life. We are all searching for our peace and joy. I’m excited to have an opportunity where we can do it together. . Soon. Jada

Finally, the final piece of the Smith family has joined social media and she isn’t afraid to share the raw, uncut truths about life and it’s tribulations.

VH1's 'Dear Mama' Taping

Source: Donna Ward / Getty

 

Jada actually made her IG debut back in 2012, but deleted the account for reasons unknown. Now she’s back, and more ready than ever to be in the mix.

Jada may not be as wild and impulsive as her hubby Will, but she does have the GEMS.

 

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us on-lookers.

via GIPHY

 

 

