It’s Official! Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Back On Instagram Bringing More Wisdom Than Will Smith

Will Smith completely won Instagram when he joined earlier this year. But his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith may be in the running for the title of social media GOAT.

Will claims it was him that got Jada to join IG:

But it looks like the actress’ new Facebook series, Red Table Talk is what brought her to the ‘Gram:

Finally, the final piece of the Smith family has joined social media and she isn’t afraid to share the raw, uncut truths about life and it’s tribulations.

Jada actually made her IG debut back in 2012, but deleted the account for reasons unknown. Now she’s back, and more ready than ever to be in the mix.

Feels good to be back ✨ A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on May 3, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

Jada may not be as wild and impulsive as her hubby Will, but she does have the GEMS.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us on-lookers.

via GIPHY

Also On 97.9 The Beat: