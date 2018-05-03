New York Subway Dancers’ Tribute To J. Cole Proves The Youth Are Listening

J. Cole was pretty critical of young people on his fifth studio album KOD.

With tracks like “1985,” Cole empathized with today’s generation, but also urged them to stay conscious of the larger picture when it comes to this entertainment biz.

It seems New York dancers Joel Kozik and WAV3 were listening to Cole’s lyrics. Check out their excellent moves to “1985” in the clip below and you tell us if the future looks bright.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: