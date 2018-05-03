Music
Home > Music

This Kid Shoots Her Shot With Walmart By Trying To Become The Next Viral Sensation

We ain't mad.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Walmart To Raise Its Minimum Raise To 11 Dollars An Hour

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Walmart continues to be lit thanks to the groundwork laid by Yodeling Walmart Kid.

Many people have tried to emulate his success with parodies and other yodel-centric performances.

However, one girl is taking an alternative route, by showcasing her great dance skills for an international audience.

Estelle Martin of Buffalo, New York took to the electronics section of Walmart to show off her moves to the K-Pop song “Time for the Moon Night” by GFRIEND.

Estelle’s interpretation of the song got nothing but love from the online community.

Could this be the next Walmart sensation?

If you let the Internet tell it, Walmart is the new spot to drop your latest mixtape, cover song, or performance piece.

All the young talent out there… stay woke.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Kid Shoots Her Shot With Walmart By Trying To Become The Next Viral Sensation

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down…
 3 hours ago
05.03.18
In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch N’ Learn: This Fan Took Her Shot…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Snow Tha Product & JKruz
Snow Tha Product drops new single “Myself” featuring…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to…
 5 hours ago
05.03.18
PeterPalooza IV
Jaden Smith guest stars on the ‘Tonight Show’…
 5 hours ago
05.03.18
49 photos
Entertainers, Athletes, Entrepreneurs, and Educators Join Michelle Obama…
 8 hours ago
05.03.18
7 Years In The Making: A Timeline Of…
 9 hours ago
05.03.18
Morning Vibes: When Self-Love Reaches New Dramatic Heights
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
She Bad! Watch Viral Dancer @Beaulexx Get Busy…
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
25 photos
Michelle Obama Continues To Inspire Higher Education During…
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
Relationship Goals: 6 Times DJ Khaled’s Wife Had…
 11 hours ago
05.03.18
New ‘Friday’ On The Way? Ice Cube &…
 13 hours ago
05.03.18
Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved…
 1 day ago
05.02.18
20 items
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
 1 day ago
05.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now