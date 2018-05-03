Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to Collab With A SoundCloud Rapper On ‘Hot Ones’

There's also an epic sing-off you don't wanna miss

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
John Mayer

Source: Splash / Splash News

On the Season 5 finale of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter John Mayer makes his first appearance on the program.

Mayer tackles everything from the role music plays in Dave Chappelle‘s comedy, wanting to collaborate with Soundcloud rapper Lil Boom, how much he admires Justin Bieber and his “melodic wizardry,” and his controversial take on Peanut M&M’s. He also talks about the terrible reputation Nickleback gets on the internet, even though he doesn’t think they deserve it.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to Collab With A SoundCloud Rapper On ‘Hot Ones’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down…
 3 hours ago
05.03.18
In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch N’ Learn: This Fan Took Her Shot…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Snow Tha Product & JKruz
Snow Tha Product drops new single “Myself” featuring…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to…
 5 hours ago
05.03.18
PeterPalooza IV
Jaden Smith guest stars on the ‘Tonight Show’…
 5 hours ago
05.03.18
49 photos
Entertainers, Athletes, Entrepreneurs, and Educators Join Michelle Obama…
 8 hours ago
05.03.18
7 Years In The Making: A Timeline Of…
 9 hours ago
05.03.18
Morning Vibes: When Self-Love Reaches New Dramatic Heights
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
She Bad! Watch Viral Dancer @Beaulexx Get Busy…
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
25 photos
Michelle Obama Continues To Inspire Higher Education During…
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
Relationship Goals: 6 Times DJ Khaled’s Wife Had…
 11 hours ago
05.03.18
New ‘Friday’ On The Way? Ice Cube &…
 13 hours ago
05.03.18
Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved…
 1 day ago
05.02.18
20 items
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
 1 day ago
05.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now