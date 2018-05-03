Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A Kid’s Gymnastics Class On ‘What The Fit’

You'll want to see these two compete in their unique floor routines

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

On this week’s episode of Kevin Hart‘s Youtube original series What The Fit, athlete and actor Terry Crews joins the comedian for an unlikely day of gymnastics.

The fun begins with Hart and Crews going for a relaxing Thai massage, but quickly find out that the masseuse uses her feet to massage them. After that, the duo join a children’s gymnastics class, where they hilariously attempt everything from jumps, to barrel rolls, and even some somersaults over one another. Lastly, the men are coached by young athletes before performing floor routines, and one of them actually scores a few 10’s.

Peep the entire episode below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A Kid’s Gymnastics Class On ‘What The Fit’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down…
 3 hours ago
05.03.18
In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch N’ Learn: This Fan Took Her Shot…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Snow Tha Product & JKruz
Snow Tha Product drops new single “Myself” featuring…
 4 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to…
 5 hours ago
05.03.18
PeterPalooza IV
Jaden Smith guest stars on the ‘Tonight Show’…
 5 hours ago
05.03.18
49 photos
Entertainers, Athletes, Entrepreneurs, and Educators Join Michelle Obama…
 8 hours ago
05.03.18
7 Years In The Making: A Timeline Of…
 9 hours ago
05.03.18
Morning Vibes: When Self-Love Reaches New Dramatic Heights
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
She Bad! Watch Viral Dancer @Beaulexx Get Busy…
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
25 photos
Michelle Obama Continues To Inspire Higher Education During…
 10 hours ago
05.03.18
Relationship Goals: 6 Times DJ Khaled’s Wife Had…
 11 hours ago
05.03.18
New ‘Friday’ On The Way? Ice Cube &…
 13 hours ago
05.03.18
Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved…
 1 day ago
05.02.18
20 items
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
 1 day ago
05.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now